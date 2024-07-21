14 nationals trapped in cybercrime scam in Cambodia rescued: Indian Embassy

The Indian Embassy in collaboration with Cambodian authorities has rescued 14 Indian citizens trapped in cybercrime scam and is working for their expeditious return home, the Indian Embassy said in a statement. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia stated, "@indembcam in collaboration with Cambodian authorities have got 14 Indian citizens trapped in cybercrime scam released. They are being looked after by Cambodian side. The Embassy working for their expeditious return home & remains committed to their welfare." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 14 Indian nationals trapped in cybercrime scam in Cambodia rescued: Indian Embassy

"In close cooperation with Cambodian authorities, the Embassy has facilitated the rescue and repatriation of over 650 Indian citizens who had fallen victim to these scams," it said.

"Most recently, the Embassy provided specific leads to the Cambodian Police, leading to the rescue of 14 additional Indian victims. These individuals are currently being cared for by an NGO working in coordination with Cambodia's Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation," it added.

The Indian Embassy is in ongoing communication with Cambodian officials, urgently requesting the expedited completion of necessary formalities to "ensure the safe and timely repatriation of the 14 rescued Indian nationals back to India," the statement said.



"The Embassy continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to protecting the welfare of Indian citizens in Cambodia. Indian nationals are advised to exercise extreme caution regarding any job offers in the country and to immediately report any suspicious activities to the Embassy," it added.

More From This Section

Earlier in May, the Indian Embassy in Cambodia issued an advisory for those travelling to Cambodia for jobs. It asked Indian nationals to secure employment only through authorised agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The advisory outlines the significant risks associated with fraudulent job offers and emphasises the need for caution. Indian Embassy in Cambodia stated that job seekers can also approach the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh. It noted that instances have been reported wherein Indian nationals are being lured for employment through Thailand in Laos.

The Indian Embassy in Cambodia noted that these fake jobs are for posts like 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service' by dubious companies involved in call-centre scams and crypto-currency fraud in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos.

"All Indian nationals who are travelling for jobs in Cambodia and the Southeast Asian region, are advised that there are many fake agents operating in the region, who along with agents in India, are luring people to scam companies, involved especially in cyber crimes. Anybody who takes up a job in Cambodia should do so only through authorised agents approved by the Ministry of External Affairs of India," the advisory stated.

According to the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, agents in places like Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and India associated with these firms are recruiting Indian nationals by taking a simple interview and the typing test, and are offering high salaries, hotel bookings along with return air tickets and visa facilitation.