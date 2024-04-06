Home / India News / 15 workers under medical observation after fire at Sail's Bokaro plant

15 workers under medical observation after fire at Sail's Bokaro plant

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said

(Photo credit: Photo posted on Twitter by @ANI) Representative
Press Trust of India Bokaro
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
Around 15 workers of SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant have been kept under medical observation after a fire broke out on Saturday morning, an official said.

This is a precautionary measure and all of them are out of danger, he said.

There was no report of any fatality, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) official said.

The incident took place when maintenance work was underway in the mixed gas pipeline of the Bokaro plant, he said.

There has been no leakage of any gas from the pipeline, and the situation is completely under control, the official said.

The fire has been extinguished and senior officials are camping at the spot, he added.

