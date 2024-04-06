India abstains from UN Human Rights Council Resolution on Gaza ceasefire

India was one of 13 countries that abstained from voting on the resolution, along with Japan, The Netherlands, France, and Romania. A total of 28 countries voted in favour of the resolution, including China, Brazil, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and South Africa, among others.

Six countries – the United States, Argentina, Bulgaria, Germany, Malawi and Paraguay – voted against the resolution.

India abstained from voting on a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday, which called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. It voted for a call/ resolution demanding an end to the sale, transfer, and diversion of arms, munitions, and other military equipment to Israel. Additionally, the resolution also called for ensuring accountability and justice for war crimes (violations of human rights) in Palestine, including East Jerusalem.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Resolution details

The draft resolution titled 'Human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the obligation to ensure accountability and justice' was adopted by the Geneva-based UNHRC. It also called for an end to Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, since 1967.

The Council also demanded that Israel immediately lift its blockade on the Gaza Strip and all other forms of collective punishment, and it called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The Council urged all states to take immediate action to prevent the continued forcible transfer of Palestinians within or from Gaza, according to a statement by the UNHRC.

The resolution condemned Israeli actions that may amount to ethnic cleansing in Palestine and called upon all states to take immediate action to prevent the continued forcible transfer of Palestinians within or from Gaza.

It also called for an urgent "restoration of basic necessities to the Palestinian population in Gaza" and asked all states to continue providing emergency assistance to the Palestinians.

The UNHRC resolution also condemned the targeted killing of civilians in Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack in Israel and demanded the immediate release of remaining hostages as well as ensuring immediate humanitarian aid in accordance with international law.

India votes for 3 UN resolutions

The UNHRC adopted five resolutions, of which India voted in favour of three. Notably, India aligned itself with 42 other nations in supporting a resolution affirming the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination. India also voted in favour of a resolution, along with 28 countries, demanding Israel to immediately cease all settlement-related plans and activities in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Another resolution calling for Israel to immediately "end without delay" its occupation of Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan, occupied since 1967, was also voted in favour by India.

A resolution titled 'Rights of the child: realising the rights of the child and inclusive social protection' was also adopted by the UNHRC without a vote