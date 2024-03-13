150,000 pilgrims visiting Ram Mandir daily; Trust cautions against scams

Around 150,000 pilgrims are visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya every day, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The temple was inaugurated on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opened to the public on the following day.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the temple trust asked the visitors to adhere to a few protocols for a convenient spiritual experience. It advised the devotees to leave personal belongings such as mobile phones, footwear, purses etc. outside the temple premises. It also asked them to avoid bringing flowers, garlands, prasad etc. to the temple.





For the kind attention of all devotees visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir:



The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is witnessing an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily.



Devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan from 6:30 AM to 9:30 PM.



The temple trust also informed the pilgrims about the entry timings for Mangala aarti which will start at 4 am, while the Shringar aarti that will begin at 10 pm. The entry for both the occasions is possible only with an entry pass, it said.

Warning about possible scam attempts, the Trust explained that there is no special arrangement for darshan through any special pass or certain fee. “There is no arrangement for special darshan by paying a certain fee or through any special pass at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. If you ever hear about paying for Darshan, it might be a scam attempt. The Mandir management has no connection to this,” it said.

Since the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol, around 7.5 million devotees have visited the temple till March 12. Around 200,000 devotees are visiting the Ram Temple during weekends, an official had said.

Recently it was announced that the temple’s daily aarti will be telecasted live daily from Ayodhya at 6.30 am.

On the construction front, the Ram Temple complex is expected to be completed by December this year as per Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

A member of the trust had earlier said that over 3,500 additional workers will be deployed soon to speed up the construction of the remaining two floors of the three-storey temple building.

