Achieved indigenisation of 164 equipment, items, says defence ministry

Defense ministry achieves indigenisation targets with a cumulative import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore, marking a milestone towards 'Aatmanirbharta'

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
In a significant development towards achieving self-reliance in defense, 164 items from the Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) worth Rs 814 crore have been successfully indigenised by the Department of Defense Production (DDP) under the Ministry of Defense. 
"The indigenisation of these items has been achieved by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) either through industry partners, including MSMEs, or in-house," the ministry said in a statement.

The complete list of indigenised items can be found on the Srijan Portal, according to the statement.

The DDP has issued notifications for four PILs comprising a total of 4,666 items, including Line Replacement Units (LRUs), Sub-systems, Spares & Components for DPSUs. 
Previously, 2,572 items worth Rs 1,756 crore had been successfully indigenised and now with the addition of these 164 items, the total number of indigenised items under the PILs reaches 2,736, with an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore, the statement said. 

Going forward, these indigenised items will be procured solely from the Indian industry, reinforcing the government's commitment to promoting domestic manufacturing in the defense sector, said the ministry

"Now, with the notification of these 164 additional items, the total number of indigenised items till December 2022 from these PILs of DDP stands at 2,736, worth an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore. These indigenised items will now be procured from the Indian Industry only," it said.

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

