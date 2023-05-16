Achieved indigenisation of 164 equipment, items, says defence ministry



"The indigenisation of these items has been achieved by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) either through industry partners, including MSMEs, or in-house," the ministry said in a statement. In a significant development towards achieving self-reliance in defense, 164 items from the Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) worth Rs 814 crore have been successfully indigenised by the Department of Defense Production (DDP) under the Ministry of Defense.

The complete list of indigenised items can be found on the Srijan Portal, according to the statement.



Previously, 2,572 items worth Rs 1,756 crore had been successfully indigenised and now with the addition of these 164 items, the total number of indigenised items under the PILs reaches 2,736, with an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore, the statement said. The DDP has issued notifications for four PILs comprising a total of 4,666 items, including Line Replacement Units (LRUs), Sub-systems, Spares & Components for DPSUs.