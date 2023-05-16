Internet restored in Maharashtra's Akola, curfew in select areas to remain

Internet services in Maharashtra's Akola city, where one person was killed and eight others were injured in a communal clash last Saturday, were restored and shops opened on Tuesday but the curfew will remain in force in select areas for now, a senior officer said.

Police have so far arrested 115 people in connection with the violence that erupted on May 13 night in the sensitive Old City area over a social media post and registered six cases at the Old City and Ramdas Peth police stations.

On Tuesday, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Sanjay Saxena, inspected the riot-affected areas in the old city and Dabki Road. He also interacted with citizens.

"Shops which were shut due to violence reopened today. Internet services are restored. However, a curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 8 am in areas under the limits of Old City and Dabki Road police stations," Akola (city) superintendent of police Sandip Ghuge told reporters.

A heavy security force is deployed in the city, including personnel of the Riot Control Police (RCP) and the State Reserve Police Force.

Saxena held a review meeting with the Special Inspector General of Police, Amravati Division, SRPF officers and the SP.

He appealed for peace and said the situation is brought under control by the police.

Akola Police have gathered evidence against the accused persons who are in custody in connection with the riots, Ghuge said when queried about the status of the investigation.

"Police are trying to reach to the root of the violence, including aspects like who were the instigators and their motive," he added.

Speaking about the Akola violence, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said there are some organisations and people who want the state to be unstable, but the government will teach them a lesson.

Fadnavis' cabinet colleague and BJP leader Girish Mahajan had claimed the violence in Akola was possibly pre-planned.