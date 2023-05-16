Circular economy necessary to promote livelihood security: Agri scientist

Circular economy is the need of the hour to promote entrepreneurship and livelihood security for better health index of the people, Padma Bhusan awardee agriculture scientist R B Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh emphasised the importance of agricultural and industrial waste management for environmental sustainability and entrepreneurship after inaugurating a five-day training programme here, an official statement said.

Singh also mentioned that zero waste is important for achieving 'zero hunger' and focus needs to be given on 3Ps, i.e. People, Planet and Prosperity.

The training programme on "entrepreneurship opportunities on agricultural and industrial waste management for environmental sustainability" is being organised by Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI)'s Division of Environmental Sciences, in collaboration with Zonal Technology Management and Business Plan Development Unit, and Young Professionals for Agricultural Development India.

The aim is to raise awareness and impart knowledge about effective waste management techniques and increase the wisdom among youth about entrepreneurship opportunities.