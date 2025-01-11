Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

16th Finance Commission team to arrive in Tripura on Jan 29: Official

During their visit to Tripura, they will meet CM Manik Saha and hold discussions with government officials and other stakeholders to learn about the wish list of Tripura, state Finance secy said

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha
Tripura CM Manik Saha | Photo: X/@DrManikSaha2
Press Trust of India Agartala
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
The full team of the 16th Finance Commission, headed by its chairman Arvind Panagariya, is expected to arrive here on January 29 for a four-day visit to Tripura, an official said on Saturday.

During their visit to the northeastern state, they will meet Chief Minister Manik Saha and hold discussions with government officials and other stakeholders to learn about the wish list of Tripura, state Finance Secretary Apurba Roy told PTI.

"The Finance Commission's full team will hold meetings with top officials of the Tripura administration to learn about the state's wish list," Roy said.

The commission will also hold meetings with representatives of local urban bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and delegations from the political parties to know their demands and views.

The panel will examine the fund requirement for the state's non-plan expenditure for the five years starting from April 1, 2026, another official said.

The team also includes members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew and Manoj Panda, and secretary Ritvik Pandey.

They will leave the state on February 1, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

