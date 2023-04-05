Home / India News / 18,890 complaints received on National Consumer Helpline since 2017: Govt

18,890 complaints received on National Consumer Helpline since 2017: Govt

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to Ola and Uber on concerns related with deficiency in service, inadequate consumer grievance redressal mechanism

New Delhi
18,890 complaints received on National Consumer Helpline since 2017: Govt

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday said 18,890 complaints have been received on National Consumer Helpline since 2017 against cab aggregators Ola and Uber.

"441 grievances have been received on PG (Public Grievance) portal and 18,890 complaints received on National Consumer Helpline from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2023 against Ola and Uber," Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to Ola and Uber on concerns related with deficiency in service, inadequate consumer grievance redressal mechanism, unreasonable levy of cancellation charge and lack of any information on the algorithm, he added.

Topics :OlaUberconsumer complaints

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:00 PM IST

Also Read

As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route

Ola Electric crosses 1 lakh production mark, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Uber, Ola, Rapido continue auto services despite Karnataka govt's ban

Uber, Ola auto services 'banned' in Bengaluru; aggregators slash fares

Exorbitant fare: Seize Ola, Uber vehicles, says Karnataka minister

Delhi airport emerges as the world's 9th busiest airport in 2022: ACI

Work for 7,000 acres of land for India Inc starts in Uttar Pradesh

I&B ministry, Amazon sign pact to promote India's creative economy

India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese tin plates

Sales of residential flats up 20% across 7 cities in January-March

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story