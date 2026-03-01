18 flights from Chennai to West Asia cancelled amid escalating tensions

Passengers were left high and dry as several international flights were affected on Sunday following the conflict in West Asia, airport authorities said on Sunday.

As many as 18 international flights operating between Chennai and Gulf countries have been cancelled, sources in the Chennai Airport said.

The Chennai Airport issued an advisory instructing passengers bound for overseas destinations, particularly via the West Asian countries, to check with their respective airlines ahead of their journey.

Some of the airlines that have cancelled the flight movement include Emirates, Etihad, IndiGo, Gulf Air, among others.

Meanwhile, Tiruchirappalli airport in an advisory said Air India Express operating on the Dubai-Tiruchirappalli sector on Sunday has been cancelled.