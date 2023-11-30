188 additional Indira Canteens to come up, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 188 additional Indira canteens will be opened this year for the benefit of the people.

He was speaking to the media after garlanding the statue of Saint Kanakadasa at the premises of the Legislators House today.

Replying to the question about Indira Canteens, the CM said that Indira Canteens will be started in 225 wards of Bangalore. Apart from this, canteens will be started where it is necessary. He said mobile canteens will be set up where there is a shortage of space for Indira Canteen.

The Karnataka Chief Minister congratulated people on Kanakadasa Jayanti.

"Kanakadasa was a social reformer. He preached humanity through his literature. He was a universal man who worked hard to build an egalitarian society without discrimination. He composed many works, including Ramdhanya Charite and Mohanatarangini. Today, the government is celebrating Jayanthi, who fought to eliminate discrimination in society," said Karnataka CM.

"He made people aware of his ideals through literature. He composed his Dasa Sahitya in simple language so that people could understand. The Chief Minister wished all the people of the state on Kanakadasa Jayanti,"

Responding to a question from journalists about the Chief Minister's meeting with MLA BR Patil, the Chief Minister said that he had been discussed with B.R. Patil and that he had been persuaded to attend the session.

Speaking on a patient's death due to lack of facilities, the CM said that he would discuss the matter with the Director of NIMHANS.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also flagged off 262 new modern life-saving 108 ambulances today. 105 ambulances are equipped with advanced life support systems including ventilators and defibrillators. Rest of the 157 ambulances are equipped with basic life support. Together, these ambulances will help save precious lives in emergencies.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the revamped service proved that Karnataka's health infrastructure was a role model for the country.

"Karnataka State is a model for the country in providing good healthcare system and producing doctors. Health and Family Welfare Department is working well in this regard. In this background, our aim is to make ambulance service available from village to city Today we have dedicated 262 new ambulances. Ambulance service will be available within 15 to 20 minutes of being called in urban and rural areas and our government is committed to building a healthy society" DK Shivakumar said in his post on X.