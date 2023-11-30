Govt policies not for MPs to make poster of, everyone must benefit: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing, emphasised that all the extended benefits of welfare schemes should reach the intended beneficiaries.

He said that government policies are not for the MPs to make a poster of but everyone should benefit from 'Modi's guarantee'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"For me, each Rupee spent should reach the people at the grassroots level. The purpose behind the Sankalp Yatra is to know the experiences of those who have got the benefits of the government schemes and to know who all need to be further included. Everyone should benefit from Modi's guarantee," he added.

He further promised to fulfil all guarantees adding that the 'Modi's Development Guarantee' vehicle is going to reach every village in the country

"Today 15 days of 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' are completed. We had named this vehicle 'Vikas Rath', but in these 15 days people changed its name to 'Modi's Guarantee Vehicle'. I am glad to know that you have so much faith in Modi. I also assure you that I will fulfil all the guarantees given to you," PM Modi said during his virtual address.

Launching a program to increase the number of Jan Aushadi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 in the country, the Prime Minister said, "The expenditure on medicines was earlier Rs 12,000-13,000 which has now come down to Rs 2000-3000 because of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, that is, you save up to Rs 10,000."

He directed the volunteers running Jan Aushadi kendras in villages to ensure that people receive the full benefits of the schemes.

Making healthcare affordable and easily accessible has been the cornerstone of the Prime Minister's vision for a healthy India. The establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendra to make medicines available at affordable prices is among the major initiatives in this direction.

He also launched Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra during the event.

"I had announced from the Red Fort to make the rural sisters of the country 'Drone Didi'. And I saw that in such a short time thousands of sisters of the village have learned to operate drones. For me, this is a program to pay homage to 'Drone Didi'. That's why I name this program 'NaMo Drone Didi'," he said.

Speaking about the same to a beneficiary, the Prime Minister said that though many were sceptical about using drones in villages for agricultural purposes, it proved to be empowering to women like many other women-oriented welfare programmes.

Under this programme, drones will be provided to women Self Help Groups (SHGs) so that this technology can be used by them for livelihood assistance.

Women will also be provided the necessary training to fly and use drones.

"You all are an inspiration for the entire country. Women have proved that drones, when used in agriculture, will emerge as an example of women's empowerment as well. The participation of women in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is an inspiration for everyone," he added.

The Prime Minister further said the present government considers its citizens as 'God' unlike the previous governments which saw themselves as parents to the people.

"The people of the country have seen that period when the earlier governments considered themselves the parents of the people. Due to this, a large population of the country remained deprived of basic facilities for many decades after independence," he said.

"Our government has changed the situation of despair. The government that exists in the country today is a government that considers the people as God. We working not with a sense of power, but with a sense of service," PM Modi added.

Further, the Prime Minister said, "Our government has bridged the trust deficit which was prevalent between the previous governments and the people. Our government's top priority is people's well-being. We are here to serve people, not to rule them."

PM Modi said that women, youth, farmers and poor people are the 'castes' that should be focused in the country for its upliftment.

"The resolution of a developed India rests on 4 significant pillars. Our women power, our youth power, our farmers and our poor families. For me, the biggest caste is the poor. For me, the biggest caste is the youth. For me, the biggest caste is women. For me, the biggest caste is farmers. Only the upliftment of these four castes will make India develop," he said.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand. As a part of On-Spot services under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats.

Both these initiatives of providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 were announced by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day speech this year.