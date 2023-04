19-year-old Nandini Gupta from Kota, Rajasthan crowned Miss India 2023

The 19-year-old Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan's Kota was given the prestigious title at the grand finale ceremony of Femina Miss India 2023 held on April 15, 2023

New Delhi

