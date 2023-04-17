Home / India News / TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha detained by CBI in school jobs for graft scam

TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha detained by CBI in school jobs for graft scam

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was taken from his residence in Murshidabad district by slueths from the CBI in connection with investigation into the school- jobs-for-graft scam case

Kolkata/Murshidabad
TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha detained by CBI in school jobs for graft scam

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was on Monday morning taken from his residence at Burwan in Murshidabad district by slueths from the CBI in connection with investigation into the school- jobs-for-graft scam case, an official said.

Saha, an MLA from Burwan constituency, was being questioned by CBI officers since April 14 in connection with the case involving alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government aided schools.

Saha was detained on Monday morning and taken away in a convoy of vehicles with CRPF security by CBI officials, the official said. It was not clear whether a formal arrest has been made.

He will be taken to the investigative agency's offices in Kolkata, other officials said.

One of two mobile mobile phones belonging to the MLA was fished out of a pond adjacent to his house on Sunday evening in the course of the CBI raid.

Topics :TMCCBI

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Also Read

Manik Saha holds campaign in Agartala, says people have faith in BJP

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Trinamool Congress second richest party after BJP, Congress at third: ADR

Tripura CM Manik Saha attends mega blood donation camp in Agartala

Samsung likely to reveal its first in-house mobile chipset in February

Karnataka polls 2023: From Shettar to Savadi, bigshots who abandoned BJP

Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Bhalki, Humnabad today

Why is India catching up to Singapore as top business environment

G20 meet in Goa to focus on health emergencies, prevention, preparedness

Civil society, pesticide industry present contrasting picture on ban order

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story