2.4 mn travelled in underwater stretch of Kolkata Metro in last 2 months

The Metro Railway earned Rs 3.40 crore in that section during the period, the statement said

kolkata metro
File Image of Kolkata metro
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 12:25 PM IST
Around 24 million passengers travelled in the newly launched underwater stretch of Metro Railway connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah in past two months, a railway statement said.

Commercial metro services from Howrah Maidan to the Esplanade stretch of Green Line 2 and Kavi Subhash (New Garia) to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby More) stretch of Orange Line started on March 15.

During the period 24 million commuters travelled in the Howrah Maidan Esplanade corridor (Green Line 2) of East-West Metro, a part of which runs under the river Ganga.

The Metro Railway earned Rs 3.40 crore in that section during the period, the statement said.

Howrah Metro station has been the busiest station during the last two months in the corridor.

This station has recorded 11.67 million passenger count which has been the highest passenger count among all the stations in this corridor.

In Orange Line, more than 55 thousand passengers travelled in the last two months and Metro has earned Rs 11.64 million.

Topics :Kolkata Metro StationKolkataKolkata Metro

First Published: May 20 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

