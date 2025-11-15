Home / India News / J&K L-G orders probe into cause of Nowgam blast, says 'deeply anguished'

J&K L-G orders probe into cause of Nowgam blast, says 'deeply anguished'

Sinha said the government stands in solidarity with the families, friends and loved ones of the departed

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered a probe into the accidental blast in Nowgam police station, which left nine people dead and 32 others injured.

"I have ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion," Sinha said in an X post.

The L-G expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the incident.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Sinha said the government stands in solidarity with the families, friends and loved ones of the departed.

All possible assistance is being provided to those affected, he added.

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

