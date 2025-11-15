J&K L-G orders probe into cause of Nowgam blast, says 'deeply anguished'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered a probe into the accidental blast in Nowgam police station, which left nine people dead and 32 others injured.
"I have ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion," Sinha said in an X post.
The L-G expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the incident.
"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.
Sinha said the government stands in solidarity with the families, friends and loved ones of the departed.
All possible assistance is being provided to those affected, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
