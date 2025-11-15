Home / India News / SC to hear plea for mechanism to ensure no PG medical seats remain vacant

The plea would be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria

While hearing a separate plea in January this year, the apex court had observed that seats in medical courses cannot remain vacant. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking direction to the National Medical Commission to devise a mechanism so that no postgraduate seats go vacant in pre-clinical and para-clinical branches across medical colleges in India.

The petition has also sought a direction to the commission to produce data of how many seats have remained vacant in the last five years in the postgraduate pre-clinical and para-clinical branches.

While hearing a separate plea in January this year, the apex court had observed that seats in medical courses cannot remain vacant.

It had asked the Centre to hold a meeting with relevant stakeholders, including the states, to address the issue.

In April 2023, the top court flagged the issue of super-speciality seats in medical courses remaining unfilled.

The Centre had then proposed to appoint a committee, consisting of all the stakeholders including representatives of states and private medical colleges, under the chairmanship of the director general of health services to resolve the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Supreme CourtMedical collegesmedical entrance

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

