2 coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derail in MP; no casualties

Two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express got derailed near Jabalpur Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh, at around 5

The train was coming from Indore and was heading towards Jabalpur Railway Station's platform number six. The incident happened at around 150 metres from the platform.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported by the officials following the incident, the official said.

Harshit Shrivastava, the Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway, said, all the passengers are safe since the train was at dead-stop speed

"The train was coming from Indore. When it was heading towards Jabalpur railway station's platform number 6, the train was moving slowly, was at dead stop speed, and two coaches derailed. All passengers are safe since the train was at dead-stop speed. Everyone has left for home also. The incident took place around 5.50 am. It derailed around 150 metres from the platform," he said.