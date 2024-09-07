2 coaches of Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derail in MP; no casualties

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The train was coming from Indore and was heading towards Jabalpur Railway Station's platform number six. Photo: PTI
ANI
Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express got derailed near Jabalpur Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh, at around 5

The train was coming from Indore and was heading towards Jabalpur Railway Station's platform number six. The incident happened at around 150 metres from the platform.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported by the officials following the incident, the official said.

Harshit Shrivastava, the Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway, said, all the passengers are safe since the train was at dead-stop speed

"The train was coming from Indore. When it was heading towards Jabalpur railway station's platform number 6, the train was moving slowly, was at dead stop speed, and two coaches derailed. All passengers are safe since the train was at dead-stop speed. Everyone has left for home also. The incident took place around 5.50 am. It derailed around 150 metres from the platform," he said.

However, the reason for the train's derailment is not clear yet. More details are awaited.

Earlier on August 17, 22 bogies of the Sabarmati Express, which was travelling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, were derailed in a block section between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the engine hit an object placed on the track and got derailed. Sharp hit marks were observed.

Officials said that evidence found near the 16th coach from the loco had been protected. As per the initial investigation, there is no fracture in the railway track. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries were reported to passengers or staff.


First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

