Tripura CM announces Rs 564 crore package for flood-affected areas

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced a special package of Rs 564 crore for the flood-affected areas and people in the state. On the third day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, CM Saha said that Members of this Assembly are aware that the recent floods in the state have caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, power transmission lines, agriculture, gardens, cultivable agricultural land, fish ponds, dams, animal resources, and houses. "National highways, state roads, and rural roads were flooded, and ponds, reservoirs, and farmlands were inundated with silt and water. The initial estimate of damage due to the flood is about Rs 14,247 crore. District magistrates and line departmental officers assessed the actual damage at the field level. After assessing the actual damage, the state government will submit a memorandum to the Union Home Ministry requesting additional funds for relief and rehabilitation," said CM Saha.

He further informed that, considering the severity of the damage caused by the recent floods, the state government has decided to announce a financial package for immediate relief and recovery work across various sectors.

"The total package amounts to Rs 564 crore, which will be met from state government funds. We all know that it will take months for the state to recover from this shock and rebuild the infrastructure to keep up with the development. However, this package will show the right direction in bringing relief to the flood-affected people and continuing the development process of our government," he added.

The package includes Rs 70 crore for the Food and Civil Supplies Department, where 10 kg of additional rice per ration card per month for the next two months will be provided. This will benefit about 9.8 lakh ration card holders in the state. For agriculture, Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned to provide financial assistance for seeds, fertilisers, and other agricultural support for Kharif and Rabi crop production. For horticulture, Rs 5 crore has been allocated for financial support for winter vegetable and flower cultivation, repair of paddy fields, fertilisers, and silt removal from damaged land. Rs 10 crore of financial assistance has been allotted for the purchase of fishlings to boost fish production. In the Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD), Rs 5 crore will provide immediate assistance to protect the health of affected animals, including animal feed, water supply, medicine, rehabilitation, input subsidies, and other activities.

In the education sector, Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned to provide books to flood-affected students and for repairing and maintaining schools and colleges. Rs 50 crore has been allocated to the Public Works Department (Drinking Water and Sanitation) to ensure drinking water supply to flood-affected schools, Anganwadi centres, and households. For urban and rural development, Rs 52 crore will be used for the repair and maintenance of city and rural roads, drainage systems, and office buildings.

The Health Department will receive Rs 10 crore for the procurement of 2,000 bags of bleaching powder, 2 lakh ORS packets, 20 lakh halogen tablets, 10 lakh zinc tablets, fever medicine, and skin disease medicine to support disinfection and diarrhoea prevention efforts.

In the Public Works Department (Water Resources), Rs 35 crore will be used for renovating, repairing, and maintaining dams, channels, and major projects in the state. The Power Department will receive Rs 100 crore for the rapid restoration, repair, and maintenance of power transmission lines, transformers, conductors, cables, and accessories. Rs 200 crore has been allocated to the Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings) for the reconstruction, renovation, and maintenance of flood-damaged roads and drains.