West Bengal Guv refers Aparajita Bill to President Murmu for consideration

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday referred the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, passed by the assembly to President Droupadi Murmu. Governor Bose referred the Aparajita bill to President Murmu after receiving the mandatory technical report from the Government of West Bengal. However, Raj Bhavan has also expressed its displeasure over the failure of the Assembly secretariat to provide the text of the debates and its translation as required under the rules, Raj Bhavan Media Cell stated on X. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the Raj Bhavan Media Cell, Chief Secretary called Governor and the mandatory technical report was made available then.

"At the end of acrimonious debates, mutual accusations , political threats and ultimatum, the Chief Minister had threatened dharna outside of Raj Bhavan if the Bill is not assented to by the Governor. The Governor took umbrage at the intimidatory stance of the CM and admonished government for their failure in observing legal and constitutional proprieties," Raj Bhavan Media Cell stated on X.

According to Raj Bhavan Media Cell, Governor has pointed out the omissions and commissions in the hurriedly passed Bill. He warned the Govt. 'Don't act in haste and repent at leisure'.

"The Governor said that people can not wait till the Bill is implemented. They want justice and justice should be given to them within the framework of the existing law. The government should act effectively, people should get justice. It is govt's duty to wipe the tears of the bereaved mother who lost her dear daughter. Governor pointed out the glaring defects and lapses in the Bill and advised govt to do their homework instead of going in for knee jerk responses," Raj Bhavan Media Cell stated on X

On September 3, the West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The Bill introduces the death penalty or life-long imprisonment for rape by amending the relevant sections in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the new penal code.