2 earthquakes of mild intensity hit J-K's Kishtwar, no damage reported

Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday

Earthquake (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 7:08 AM IST
Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

There was no immediate report of any damage due to the tremors, they said.

The epicentre of the two quakes was in Kishtwar, the officials added.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude occurred in Kishtwar at 11:01 pm.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth at 33.34 degrees latitude and 76.62 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

Another earthquake of 3.8 magnitude occurred at 5:20 pm. The depth of the quake was 10 kilometres from the earth's surface at 33.37 degrees latitude and 76.69 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

