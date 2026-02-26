Associate Sponsors

2 earthquakes rattle Sikkim, no causalities or damage reported so far

The first quake, of 4.6 magnitude, hit the state at 11:24 am. The second earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolted Mangan district at 12:17 pm

Earthquake
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property in the two quakes. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:33 PM IST
Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 3.5 jolted Sikkim on Thursday, officials said.

The first quake, of 4.6 magnitude, hit the state at 11:24 am. The epicentre of the quake was 4 km northeast of Yuksom in Gyalshing district at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The second earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolted Mangan district at 12:17 pm. The epicentre was 11 km northwest of Gangtok, also at a depth of 10 km.

Officials said that there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property in the two quakes.

Topics :SikkimearthquakesEarthquake

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

