2 earthquakes rattle Sikkim, no causalities or damage reported so far
The first quake, of 4.6 magnitude, hit the state at 11:24 am. The second earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolted Mangan district at 12:17 pm
Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 3.5 jolted Sikkim on Thursday, officials said.
The first quake, of 4.6 magnitude, hit the state at 11:24 am. The epicentre of the quake was 4 km northeast of Yuksom in Gyalshing district at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The second earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolted Mangan district at 12:17 pm. The epicentre was 11 km northwest of Gangtok, also at a depth of 10 km.
Officials said that there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property in the two quakes.
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:33 PM IST