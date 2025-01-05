Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 2 injured, over 15 houses gutted in massive fire in Manipur's Moreh town

2 injured, over 15 houses gutted in massive fire in Manipur's Moreh town

"Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services promptly and doused a massive fire that engulfed 15-20 houses in Mission Veng locality in Tengnoupal district," it said

Fire, Fire accident
Representative image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least two persons suffered minor injuries and over 15 houses were gutted in a fire in Manipur's Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border on Sunday, a defence statement said.

The fire erupted in Mission Veng locality of Moreh in Tengnoupal district, it said.

"Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services promptly and doused a massive fire that engulfed 15-20 houses in Mission Veng locality in Tengnoupal district," it said.

Two injured persons were evacuated and first-aid was administered, the statement added.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Drone falls close to Odisha CM Manjhi during Jharsuguda visit

No HMPV cases in Andhra Pradesh, no need to panic: Health official

51 trains delayed, several flights re-scheduled due to fog in Delhi

Meerut RRTS now directly connected to Delhi, Metro phase-4 kicks off too

Experts divided over poverty decline claims in State Bank of India report

Topics :ManipurNortheast India

First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story