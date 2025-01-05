No HMPV cases in Andhra Pradesh, no need to panic: Health official

There are no reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Andhra Pradesh, a health official said on Sunday, assuring the public that there is no need to panic about the virus.

Public Health and Family Welfare Director K Padmavathi stated that the virus spreads from person to person, similar to Covid-19, primarily affecting children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immunity.

"There are no HMPV cases in Andhra Pradesh. The virus, detected in China, does not warrant any panic," Padmavathi said in an official press release.

According to the director, individuals in close contact with HMPV-infected persons are at risk of contracting the virus.

She added that it can also spread through coughing, sneezing, touch, and handshakes with infected individuals.

Similarly, Padmavathi noted that the disease can spread through utensils used by infected individuals.

The symptoms of the disease typically appear 3 to 10 days after infection and include flu-like signs such as cough, blocked nose, runny nose, sore throat, and breathing difficulties.

In some cases, she noted, pneumonia and bronchitis may also develop. She added that the disease tends to be more severe in children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses.

Recommending preventive measures similar to those followed during Covid-19, the director advised washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and covering the nose and mouth with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, among other precautions.

She further noted that there is currently no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV and added that affected children and elderly individuals will be treated at government hospitals.