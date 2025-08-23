2 killed, several injured as LPG tanker catches fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Two people died and several others were injured when an LPG tanker caught fire late Friday night on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road, officials said.

The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed nearly 15 shops and four to five residential houses in the vicinity of the Mandiala Adda area, said police.

The incident took place around 10 pm, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik rushed to the spot and supervised rescue operations.

Jain said preliminary inquiry suggested that the tanker caught fire after colliding with another vehicle.

She said fire tenders and ambulances were immediately mobilised to the spot.