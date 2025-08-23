Home / India News / 2 killed, several injured as LPG tanker catches fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

2 killed, several injured as LPG tanker catches fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar said two persons were brought dead to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital while 18 to 20 injured were admitted

Oil, Oil tankers, Oil tanker trucks
The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed nearly 15 shops and four to five residential houses in the vicinity of the Mandiala Adda area, said police | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Hoshiarpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two people died and several others were injured when an LPG tanker caught fire late Friday night on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road, officials said.

The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed nearly 15 shops and four to five residential houses in the vicinity of the Mandiala Adda area, said police.

The incident took place around 10 pm, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik rushed to the spot and supervised rescue operations.

Jain said preliminary inquiry suggested that the tanker caught fire after colliding with another vehicle.

She said fire tenders and ambulances were immediately mobilised to the spot.

"The fire has largely been brought under control. A detailed assessment of the cause of the accident and the extent of damage will be made once the situation is fully stabilised," she added.

Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar said two persons were brought dead to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital while 18 to 20 injured were admitted.

"Five to six patients with serious burn injuries have been referred to another medical institute," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM to inaugurate Mizoram's 1st railway station at Sairang on Sept 13: CM

Tripura increases monthly disability allowance from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000

TikTok ban not lifted amid reports of its website being accessible

Premium

Datanomics: Hits and misses as India celebrates Space Day on August 23

WHO-WMO warn extreme heat threatens workers' health and global productivity

Topics :PunjabUS VisasUS visaindian government

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story