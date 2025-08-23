Home / India News / Tripura increases monthly disability allowance from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000

The Minister also informed that the government has approved recruitment for four Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) posts under the ICDS project
Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, through an official statement at the State Secretariat, on Friday, announced several new schemes and welfare initiatives of the state government.

As per the announcement, the monthly allowance for persons with more than 60 per cent disability has been increased from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, with a valid certificate being mandatory to avail the benefit.

The Minister also informed that the government has approved recruitment for four Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) posts under the ICDS project. The recruitment process will be conducted through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC).

In a major welfare initiative, the government has decided to launch the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana. Under this scheme, daughters belonging to Antyodaya families will be provided a financial grant of ₹50,000 for marriage.

Additionally, under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Shraddhanjali Yojana, the financial assistance provided to Antyodaya families for performing last rites in case of the death of a family member has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹10,000.

These decisions, according to the Minister, reflect the state government's continued commitment towards social welfare and support for the underprivileged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

