Tripura increases monthly disability allowance from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, through an official statement at the State Secretariat, on Friday, announced several new schemes and welfare initiatives of the state government.

As per the announcement, the monthly allowance for persons with more than 60 per cent disability has been increased from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, with a valid certificate being mandatory to avail the benefit.

The Minister also informed that the government has approved recruitment for four Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) posts under the ICDS project. The recruitment process will be conducted through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC).

In a major welfare initiative, the government has decided to launch the Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana. Under this scheme, daughters belonging to Antyodaya families will be provided a financial grant of ₹50,000 for marriage.