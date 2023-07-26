Home / India News / 2021 saw 225,207 road accidents on national, state highways: Ministry

2021 saw 225,207 road accidents on national, state highways: Ministry

The year 2019 saw a total of 137,191 accidents on NHs while 116,496 accidents took place in 2020

BS Web Team New Delhi
The year 2021 witnessed 128,825 accidents on NHs (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A total of 225,207 road accidents took place on National Highways (NHs) and State Highways (SHs) in the country in 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a release.

The year 2019 saw a total of 137,191 accidents on NHs while 116,496 accidents took place in 2020. The year 2021 witnessed 128,825 accidents on NHs.

90,755 accidents took place in 2020 on SHs whereas the year 2019 saw a total of 108,976 accidents. The year 2021 saw 96,382 accidents on SHs.

On July 20, the road ministry quoted the 2021 data, which it received from the police department of all states and Union Territories and said the total number of road accident fatalities in 2021 is 153,972, “which translate, on an average, into 18 deaths every hour”.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari attended iRASTE NXT Conference in the National Capital on July 24. At the event, the minister said a solution needs to be found for the same as this is a very serious issue.

Last week, Nitin Gadkari launched the Centre for Advancement of Road Traffic Safety (CARTS) in New Delhi. The centre seeks to function as an operational nerve-centre for implementing road safety projects across the country. CARTS will employ tech-based solutions to evaluate crash blackspots and make improvements.

Also Read

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

5,500 km highways to be turned into e-ways via public-private partnership

Gadkari lays foundation stone for NH projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in UP

Transport sector accounts for 40% of pollution, need greener fuel: Gadkari

375,058 women, 90,113 girls went missing in India in 2021: NCRB data

HC extends stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday

All no confidence motions defeated or inconclusive in past; 3 govts fell

94% beneficiaries registered on Poshan Tracker incorporated Aadhaar: Centre

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

Topics :Nitin GadkariMinistryNational HighwaysroadsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story