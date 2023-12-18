Home / India News / 21% students dropped out in Class X in 2021-22, highest in Odisha: Pradhan

21% students dropped out in Class X in 2021-22, highest in Odisha: Pradhan

The drop out rate in Class 10 stands at 20.6 per cent as of 2021-22 with Odisha being the worst performing state in this regard followed by Bihar, Union Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan informed LS.

Pradhan informed that 1,89,90,809 students appeared for Class 10 examination in 2022, of which 29,56,138 students failed to progress to the next class.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The drop out rate in Class 10 stands at 20.6 per cent as of 2021-22 with Odisha being the worst performing state in this regard followed by Bihar, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The drop out rate in Class 10 was 49.9 per cent in Odisha and 42.1 per cent in Bihar, said Pradhan in his written response.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The minister was responding to a question by DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy on whether the government is cognizant of the analysis based on the recent exercise carried out by the Ministry of Education that about 3.5 million students stop their education in Class 10.

Pradhan informed that 1,89,90,809 students appeared for Class 10 examination in 2022, of which 29,56,138 students failed to progress to the next class.

"The reasons for failure of students in examination depends on various factors viz, not attending the schools, difficulty in following the instruction in schools, lack of interest in the studies, level of difficulty of question paper, lack of quality teachers, lack of support from parents, teachers and schools etc. Further, education is in the concurrent list of the Constitution and majority of the schools are under the domain of respective State and UT Governments," said Pradhan.

The ministry shared the details of students' dropout rate at Class 10 for the last four years (2018-19 to 2021-22) state-wise.

Apart from Odisha and Bihar, the other states with high dropouts are Meghalaya (33.5 per cent), Karnataka (28.5 per cent), Andhra Pradesh and Assam with 28.3 per cent each, Gujarat (28.2 per cent) and Telangana (27.4 per cent).

The states with dropout rate less than 10 per cent include Uttar Pradesh (9.2 per cent), Tripura (3.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (9 per cent), no dropout in Manipur, Madhya Pradesh (9.8 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (2.5 per cent), Haryana (7.4 per cent) and Delhi (1.3 per cent).

While Assam has shown marked improvement in the last four years from 44 to 28.3 per cent, Odisha on the other hand witnessed a negative trend from 12.8 to 49.9 per cent in the same period.

Also Read

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Board exams to be held twice a year, says MoE's New curriculum framework

Centre launches ULLAS mobile application to promote basic literacy

Implement Centre's scheme on higher education: Pradhan urges Odisha CM

'State to choose investors based on quality of jobs to be created'

India is world's emerging workforce, says Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran

800 train passengers stranded in Tamil Nadu due to floods, rescue op on

8 ISIS operatives arrested as NIA raids 19 locations in Delhi, 3 states

Saudi Arabia emerges as top destination for skilled workers: Govt to LS

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanOdisha BiharSchool education

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story