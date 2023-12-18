Saudi Arabia emerges as top destination for skilled workers: Govt to LS

Every second candidate trained under the Skill India International Centres (SIIC) and got employment abroad between April 2022 and December 2023 landed in Saudi Arabia, Union Skill Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In response to a question on whether the government has any plan to partner other countries that need skilled employees, the minister said 25,300 candidates got employment abroad thanks to the efforts of the skill ministry’s SIICs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the data, 13,944 skilled candidates got jobs in Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar (3,646), the United Arab Emirates (2,832), and the United Kingdom (1,248).