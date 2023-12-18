Home / India News / Saudi Arabia emerges as top destination for skilled workers: Govt to LS

Saudi Arabia emerges as top destination for skilled workers: Govt to LS

The data showed that 13,944 skilled candidates got jobs in Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar (3646), United Arab Emirates (2832) and the United Kingdom (1248)

Representative Image
Shiva Rajora New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Every second candidate trained under the Skill India International Centres (SIIC) and got employment abroad between April 2022 and December 2023 landed in Saudi Arabia, Union Skill Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In response to a question on whether the government has any plan to partner other countries that need skilled employees, the minister said 25,300 candidates got employment abroad thanks to the efforts of the skill ministry’s SIICs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the data, 13,944 skilled candidates got jobs in Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar (3,646), the United Arab Emirates (2,832), and the United Kingdom (1,248).

The minister said in line with the Budget announcement this year, the ministry has proposed the establishment of 30 SIICs across states.

“The selection of locations of SIIC is based on country- and sector-wise migration patterns, the demand for overseas mobility in different regions, and other feasibility parameters. The establishment of SIICs is an ongoing process. These centres will facilitate skilled mobility to the youth by providing destination-based skilling/re-skilling/up-skilling facility, assistance in placements, counselling, assessment/trade testing, emigration assistance, and post-placement support,” the minister replied.

Currently, two SIICs — one each in Varanasi and Bhubaneswar — have been established.

Besides, the minister said the ministry had active government-to-government memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with eight countries like Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Qatar, the UAE, and the UK.

“The MoUs provide a broad framework for cooperation with the partner country in areas such as information exchange, standard setting, mutual recognition of qualifications, training of trainers, internship for skilled mobility,” the reply read.



Also Read

India skilled workers in huge demand as Germany tries to woo nurses

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

India plans to supply skilled workers to the world, partner with 30 nations

Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India on alert as JN.1 Covid variant emerges, active cases surge to 1,828

Arvind Kejriwal issued fresh summons by ED in Delhi excise policy case

I-T dept seized Rs 5,095 cr assets in 4 years till FY23, Parliament told

Just 2 out of 15 board directors in NSFDC from SC community: House panel

45 Oppn MPs suspended in Rajya Sabha, 33 in LS over security breach row

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :indian workersskilled workersSaudi ArabiaLok Sabha

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story