Saudi Arabia emerges as top destination for skilled workers: Govt to LS

Every second candidate trained under the Skill India International Centres (SIIC) and got employment abroad between April 2022 and December 2023 landed in Saudi Arabia, Union Skill Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Lok Sabha on Monday.
In response to a question on whether the government has any plan to partner other countries that need skilled employees, the minister said 25,300 candidates got employment abroad thanks to the efforts of the skill ministry’s SIICs.
According to the data, 13,944 skilled candidates got jobs in Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar (3,646), the United Arab Emirates (2,832), and the United Kingdom (1,248).
The minister said in line with the Budget announcement this year, the ministry has proposed the establishment of 30 SIICs across states.
“The selection of locations of SIIC is based on country- and sector-wise migration patterns, the demand for overseas mobility in different regions, and other feasibility parameters. The establishment of SIICs is an ongoing process. These centres will facilitate skilled mobility to the youth by providing destination-based skilling/re-skilling/up-skilling facility, assistance in placements, counselling, assessment/trade testing, emigration assistance, and post-placement support,” the minister replied.
Currently, two SIICs — one each in Varanasi and Bhubaneswar — have been established.
Besides, the minister said the ministry had active government-to-government memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with eight countries like Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Japan, Qatar, the UAE, and the UK.
“The MoUs provide a broad framework for cooperation with the partner country in areas such as information exchange, standard setting, mutual recognition of qualifications, training of trainers, internship for skilled mobility,” the reply read.