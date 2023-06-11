Home / India News / 23 injured as vehicle overturns in J-K's Kathua, 5 in serious condition

23 injured as vehicle overturns in J-K's Kathua, 5 in serious condition

At least 23 people were injured on Sunday when their vehicle overturned in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said

Press Trust of India Kathua/Jammu
23 injured as vehicle overturns in J-K's Kathua, 5 in serious condition

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 23 people were injured on Sunday when their vehicle overturned in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The injured were rushed to sub-district hospital Basohli where the condition of five of them is stated to be "serious", police officials said.

The victims were returning home from a temple in a load carrier when the accident took place near Kashid village in the Basohli area in the evening, they said.

The driver lost control while negotiating a curve and as a result the vehicle overturned, the officials said.

Also Read

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes amid tight security in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Jammu-Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha condoles loss of lives in Kathua mishap

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

MP govt to hike monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers to Rs 13,000

Centre's reforms in governance will create future-ready civil servants: Min

Govt is trying to protect Brij Bhushan, alleges wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Goa to host 3-day meet of audit institutions of G20 nations from tomorrow

AIIMS Rajkot likely to be fully ready by October, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirkathua

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story