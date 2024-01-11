Home / India News / 24 trains to Delhi running late as dense fog affects road, rail movement

24 trains to Delhi running late as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Parts of the northern plains recorded a lower maximum temperature compared to the hills on January 9 and 10

A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A blinding layer of fog affected road and rail traffic in the north and eastern parts of the country on Thursday, officials said.

A spokesperson for the railways said that fog impacted the schedule of "24 trains approaching Delhi".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura; dense fog in parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Jammu, Haryana, Delhi, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam; and moderate fog in some pockets of north Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh.

Visibility levels dropped to zero metres in Punjab's Bhatinda and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, 25 metres in Tripura's Agartala, and 50 metres in Jammu, Hisar in Haryana, Varanasi, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar and Satna in Madhya Pradesh, Purnea in Bihar, and Assam's Tezpur.

The Palam Observatory, near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, reported a visibility level of 100 metres at 5:30 am. However, it improved to 500 metres by 7 am due to surface winds.

Rajasthan's Ganganagar and Bhopal in west Madhya Pradesh recorded a visibility level of 200 metres.

According to the weather office, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

Parts of the northern plains recorded a lower maximum temperature compared to the hills on January 9 and 10.

According to Kuldeep Srivatava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, a layer of uplifted fog persisting over the plains since December 27 is preventing the sunshine from getting through.

"Therefore, maximum temperatures in some cases have been lower than the hills where the skies are clearer," he said.

The northern plains got some relief on Wednesday as the sun shone through the thinned layer of fog, but chilly winds kept the temperatures down.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions have been prevailing over many parts of north India since December 30-31.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal.

A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

Also Read

IMD weather forecast: Dense fog in Northern parts of India for two days

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

Delhi AQI: Air quality lingers in 'very poor' category; dense fog persists

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Delhi and Hyderabad airports

LIVE: Congress' 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' renamed as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Navy proactively deploying fleet to keep pirates at bay: Admiral R Hari

Rajnath Singh meets Rishi Sunak in London during his first official visit

Latest LIVE: 24 trains to Delhi running late due to dense fog conditions

J-K admin committed to ensuring safety, dismantling terror ecosystem: L-G

India-UAE CEPA Council launched at 'UAE-India Business Summit' in Ahmedabad

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi governmentFog disrupts train scheduleDense fogIMDDelhi weather

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story