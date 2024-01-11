Latest LIVE: 24 trains to Delhi running late due to dense fog conditions

Live Updates: 24 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog across North India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura; dense fog in parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Jammu, Haryana, Delhi, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam; and moderate fog in some pockets of north Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh. Cold day to severe cold day conditions have been prevailing over many parts of north India since 30-31 December, 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a no-holds-barred attack on Congress after its senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, turned down the invitation for this month's inauguration ceremony of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya. BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill asked if it was a "well-thought-out" strategy of the INDIA bloc to "disrespect" the faith of Indians. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, also criticised Congress for declining the invite to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Ram is our Lord. He represents the soul and the identity of Bharat. The turning down of the invitation to Pran Pratishtha by the Congress is a rejection of India's identity and culture," Chouhan said. Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted bail to former CM N Chandrababu Naidu in three cases: the Inner Ring Road, Liquor, and Sand Policy. The High Court ordered Naidu to cooperate with the investigation of the case. The Court has further ordered not to mention matters related to the case anywhere in public meetings and media platforms. In May 2022, the CID registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an Inner Ring Road in Amaravati. Earlier in November, the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. Besides, the skill development case, Naidu has been named as an accused in the Fibernet scam case. The FiberNet case relates to alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet Project involving Rs 330 crore to a favoured company. 24 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog across North India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, west Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura; dense fog in parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Jammu, Haryana, Delhi, east Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam; and moderate fog in some pockets of north Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh. Cold day to severe cold day conditions have been prevailing over many parts of north India since 30-31 December, 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a no-holds-barred attack on Congress after its senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, turned down the invitation for this month's inauguration ceremony of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya. BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill asked if it was a "well-thought-out" strategy of the INDIA bloc to "disrespect" the faith of Indians. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, also criticised Congress for declining the invite to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Ram is our Lord. He represents the soul and the identity of Bharat. The turning down of the invitation to Pran Pratishtha by the Congress is a rejection of India's identity and culture," Chouhan said. The UN's top court will begin hearings on whether Israel's actions in Gaza amount to genocide today. South Africa has called for an immediate suspension of Israel's military actions, a claim vehemently denied by Israel. The case, expected to last years, delves into Israel's identity as a Jewish state post-Holocaust. It also draws parallels to South Africa's history under apartheid, with the African National Congress comparing Israel's policies to its own before the regime ended in 1994.