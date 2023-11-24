26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Top 5 movies to watch about Mumbai massacre

This year, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack will complete 15 years. The incident had injected fear among all the Mumbaikars and the rest of the country. Everyone was shocked after witnessing the incident, which took place on November 26, 2008, where 10 terrorists sieged the Taj Hotel.

According to Wikipedia, around 175 people lost their lives, including 9 attackers and over 300 got injured.

There are very few movies which have depicted the incident in a very good way. Here are the top 5 movies, which have captured the 26/11 incident very elegantly.

Mumbai Diaries The movie, Mumbai Diaries, was released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Videos Originals 2021. This is an engaging series which depicts the story of 26/11 that will shock you. The movie was created by Nikhil Gonsalves and Nikkhil Advani.

The movie is set in a government hospital premise located in Mumbai. The series tells the story of a fraternity during the 26/11 crisis while they were under attack. The movie features Mohit Raina, Natasha Bhardwaj, Konkona Sen Sharma and several others in pivotal roles. Hotel Mumbai The movie is directed by Anthony Maras and tells the story of courage and strength that was shown by the Taj Hotel employees to protect their guests on the evening of 26 November 2008 when terrorists laid siege to the inside of the hotel.

The movie features Dev Patel, Nazanin Boniadi, Armie Hammer, Anupam Kher , Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, etc.

Embrace The first-ever dramatisation of the 2008 movie, Embrace, which tells the story of a Mumbai Terror attack. The movie revolves around an American Couple, Ben and Meera, who are vacationing in Mumbai and struggle and sacrifice reuniting with their son under those circumstances. The movie was directed by Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla. The Attacks of 26/11 The Attacks of 26/11 movies is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and that has officially traced the 26/11 Mumbai massacre. The movie features Nana Patekar as Mumbai's top cop Rakesh Maria, who handles investigations.

The movie was released in theatres on March 1, 2013. The movie is based on Rommel Rodrigues's book Kasab: The Face of 26/11.