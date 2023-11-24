Home / India News / India records 36 new Covid-19 cases in one day; active cases stands at 215

India records 36 new Covid-19 cases in one day; active cases stands at 215

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,179 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, it stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
India saw a single-day rise of 36 fresh COVID-19 infections while the active cases have been recorded at 215, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country's COVID-19 case tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,01,691) and the death toll at 5,33,295, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,179 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, it stated.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

