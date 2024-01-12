299 mines identified as abandoned, discontinued or closed so far: Govt

The government on Friday said it has identified 299 mines as abandoned, discontinued, or closed so far and Coal India Ltd has taken proactive steps towards the closure of these mines.

In addition, an expert committee has been appointed to review the existing mine plan guidelines to strengthen the mine closure framework and to adopt best international practices.

"A total of 169 pre-2009 and 130 post-2009 mines, considered abandoned, discontinued, or closed, have been identified.

"Of these, 68 pre-2009 mines are marked for final closure, with 63 Final Mine Closure Plans (FMCPs) diligently prepared. Additionally, 14 pre-2009 mines are designated for temporary closure, with comprehensive Temporary Mine Closure Plans (TMCPs) developed for each," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Mines closed before 2009 often lacked a structured closure framework, leading to non-scientific closures.

Acknowledging the physical hazards and environmental consequences associated with these abandoned mines, the government issued guidelines in October 2022 for managing mines closed before 2009, categorising them as discontinued, abandoned or closed.

"Regarding post-2009 mines, Coal India Ltd is actively preparing 35 FMCPs, showcasing the commitment to responsible mine closures," it said.

Simultaneously, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has identified six pre-2009 mines for temporary closure and five post-2009 mines for final closure.

Mine closure activities are already underway for these identified mines, underscoring the commitment of both Coal India Ltd and SCCL to environmental sustainability, the statement added.