3 electrocuted in Pune amid heavy rain; schools shut, NDRF teams on alert

Pune experienced heavy rainfall and continuous downpours on Thursday, resulting in four deaths due to rain-related incidents.

Several residential areas were flooded, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department to issue a "red" alert for the city. In response to the ongoing rain and widespread waterlogging, District Collector Suhas Diwase has mandated the closure of schools in Pune. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Three people were electrocuted in Pulachi Wadi, Deccan Gymkhana, while a fourth person died in a landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Adarwadi village, Maval tehsil.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that he instructed officers to prepare the Indian Air Force and the Army for flood relief efforts in Pune and surrounding regions. He also mentioned that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is stationed in Mantralaya and is working closely with officials to manage the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Pune will likely experience very heavy rainfall in isolated spots within the Ghat areas and moderate rainfall in the plains until Friday. As of July 24, the Pune district has recorded a total rainfall of 567.2 mm, according to the IMD.

Pune rain: NDRF starts rescue operations

Two National Disaster Response Force teams have begun rescue operations in the Ekta Nagar area, where the fire department has been evacuating residents using boats. Water levels in some areas have reached up to the waist. The Baba Bhide bridge over the Mutha River is submerged due to increased water levels from recent rainfall.







Pune rains: Schools shut on Thursday

Due to continuous rainfall in Pune and its vicinity, collector Suhas Diwase has ordered the closure of schools on Thursday. The decision follows a ‘red’ alert issued by the IMD.



This directive is applicable in Pimpri Chinchwad, Bhor, Velhe, Maval, Mulshi, and Khadakwasla.

The region has experienced substantial rainfall overnight, causing a rise in water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam. As of 2 am on Thursday, the discharge rate was at 40,000 cusecs and is expected to increase, which could result in waterlogging in lower-lying parts of the city.

The IMD has predicted that heavy to severe rainfall will occur in the coming hours. Collector Diwase has advised residents in flood-prone areas to exercise caution and stay indoors.

IMD rainfall update: Heavy rains lash Mumbai

On Thursday morning, Mumbai saw heavy rainfall, and the IMD has warned of moderate to intense rain showers accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph. A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations until Friday.

[With agency inputs]