IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Mumbai; Andheri subway shut, trains delayed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a ‘red’ alert for severe and isolated heavy rainfall across Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra.

Additionally, the IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for the city. Furthermore, an 'orange' alert is in effect for the districts of Thane, Palghar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Raigad, and Ratnagiri for Thursday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai said, “The districts of Konkan are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. The districts of Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Ghat region.”



Additionally, RMC reported that heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in the North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions. In the Vidarbha districts, there are forecasts for thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain in isolated areas.



According to a recent update from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Tansa Lake, a key water source for Mumbai, began overflowing on Wednesday. The authorities have opened three gates of the Tansa Dam, allowing water to flow out at a rate of 3,315 cusecs. The lake has a total storage capacity of 14,508 crore litres.

Mumbai rains: Waterlogging reported across city

Due to intense rainfall, Vihar Lake — one of the seven lakes providing water to Mumbai — started to overflow early Thursday morning. Additionally, the Andheri subway has been shut down to vehicles due to waterlogging.



In addition to the rainfall, gusty winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph are highly likely. The weather department forecasts temperatures will vary from a high of 29 degrees Celsius to a low of around 24 degrees Celsius. The Central Railway suspended the Panvel-Chouk line due to heavy rainfall in the city.

IMD weather update: Schools, colleges closed in Raigad, Palghar

Due to severe rainfall, a holiday has been announced for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Raigad district, Maharashtra, on Thursday, according to officials.

The administration has instructed teaching staff to report for duty and support other personnel in managing disaster response efforts.

In Palghar, District Collector Govind Bodke has ordered all educational institutions in the Wada and Vikramgad talukas to close on Thursday due to heavy rainfall, according to an official statement.

The weather department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in certain areas, with the potential for extremely heavy showers in isolated areas, and has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the entire district, as stated in the order.

Following reports from tehsildars in Wada and Vikramgad, the collector’s order mandates a holiday for both private and public educational institutions in these talukas.

[With agency inputs]