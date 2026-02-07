Two dead as three-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota

At least two people were killed and several others feared trapped when a three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday night, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Talwandi area, where a restaurant was operating in the building. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Calling it a "major accident", Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Madan Dilawar said, "There is information of two deaths so far, and nine people were hospitalised. Four of them are still in the hospital, while around four have either shifted to a private hospital or gone home." The cause of the collapse is being investigated, and a rescue operation is underway, he added.