Home / India News / 3 tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community shot dead in Manipur: Officials

3 tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community shot dead in Manipur: Officials

They said the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts

Press Trust of India Imphal
Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far | Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by militants of banned terror groups in Kangpopki district in Manipur, officials said here.

They said the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts.

This village is located in the hills and is dominated by the tribal people.

Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far.

Also Read

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

Manipur govt shifts last of 10 Kuki families in Imphal to Kangpokpi

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Manipur violence: What is SoO pact Amit Shah warned of dissolving?

Priyanka to visit flood-hit areas in Mandi, Kullu to oversee relief work

Weather forecast today (Sept 12): Prediction of heavy rain in many states

US praises India for G20, hails 'India-Middle East Europe Corridor'

People who lost lives protecting forests, to get 'Sammaan Nidhi': Chouhan

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

Topics :ManipurviolenceImphal

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story