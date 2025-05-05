Home / India News / 3-yr-old terminally ill girl made to 'fast unto death' by parents in Indore

3-yr-old terminally ill girl made to 'fast unto death' by parents in Indore

A 3-year-old girl in Indore, diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, was administered the Jain ritual of 'Santhara' with family consent

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
The incident became public after the child was listed in the Golden Book of World Records as the youngest person to take the vow of Santhara (Photo: Representative)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A three-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour, was reportedly placed under 'Santhara', a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death, NDTV reported.
 
The child, Viyana Jain, daughter of IT professionals Piyush and Varsha Jain, was diagnosed in December 2024 and underwent treatment, including surgery, in Mumbai. According to the family, her condition worsened despite medical intervention.
 
On March 21, 2025, during a visit to spiritual leader Rajesh Muni Maharaj in Indore, the family administered Santhara to the child. Her mother, Varsha Jain, said, “Gurudev inspired us and explained everything. With our consent, the ‘Santhara’ was done, and 10 minutes later, Viyana died.”
 
Her father, Piyush Jain said, “We didn’t go with the intent of getting her ‘Santhara’ done, but Guruji said her condition was serious and suggested it. Everyone in the family agreed.”
 
The incident became public after Viyana was listed in the Golden Book of World Records as the youngest person to take the vow of Santhara.
   

Legal and constitutional concerns

 
Legal experts, however, raised serious concerns. Supreme Court advocate Ritesh Agarwal told NDTV, “The decision of life and death of a minor is not even with the parents. This raises a serious legal and constitutional question: Can ‘Santhara’ be administered in the case of a minor who cannot legally or emotionally comprehend death?”
 
“Article 25 grants freedom of religion, but not above the law. Even religious practices cannot override a minor’s legal right to life,” he said.
 
In 2015, the Rajasthan High Court had declared Santhara illegal, equating it to suicide. However, the Supreme Court stayed that decision a month later. No legal precedent currently exists for administering ‘Santhara’ to minors.
 

Understanding Santhara in Jainism

 
An ancient and solemn rite in Jainism, Santhara involves the gradual renunciation of food and water as a means of embracing death with spiritual awareness and detachment. It is traditionally undertaken by terminally sick people or the elderly, and is seen within the faith as a path to liberation by acceptance and discipline at the end of life, rather than suicide.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cash row: SC panel submits report to CJI on charges against Justice Varma

Bench led by next CJI BR Gavai to hear pleas against Waqf Act: SC

SC trashes plea by woman who asks top court to give her Red Fort back

Govt to take up road projects worth ₹2 trn in T'gana over 3-4 yrs: Gadkari

SC seeks report on probe into audio clips of ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

Topics :IndoreJain communityBS Web Reports

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story