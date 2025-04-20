Hope on call: In suicide-prone states, telepsychiatry emerges as a lifeline

As suicide rates surge in India’s smaller states and union territories, a silent mental health crisis is unfolding—one increasingly being met with a digital response. In regions reporting the country’s highest suicide rates, there is a noticeable uptick in telepsychiatry usage, as distressed individuals turn to government initiatives for support amid limited access, deep-rooted stigma, and growing socio-economic stress.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau report 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022', more than 100,000 people die by suicide in India each year. The report noted that the all-India suicide rate stood at 12.4 per 100,000 population in