Govt to take up road projects worth ₹2 trn in T'gana over 3-4 yrs: Gadkari

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will take up road infrastructure projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the next three-four years in Telangana, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Monday.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and dedicating to the nation several road projects worth over Rs 3,900 crore in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said the length of national highways in Telangana has more than doubled in the last 10 years to 5,000 km after after he took charge.

"Roadworks are continuously being undertaken in 33 districts (of Telangana). So far works worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been completed. The development that you have seen now is just the tip of the iceberg. In the coming times, in the next 3-4 years we are going to take up works worth Rs 2 lakh crore in Telangana. It is my belief that after completion of these works Telangana's image will transform," Gadkari said.

The Narendra Modi-led central government is committed to Telangana's development, he said.

Gadkari offered to take up water conservation projects under the Centre's "Amrit Sarovar" scheme in Telangana and sought cooperation from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers.

He further said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), roads have been laid in 4.5 lakh out of the 6.5 lakh villages in the country.

Also Read

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, MoS, Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana Ministers Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and Danasari Anasuya Seethakka among others were present.

Kishan Reddy said these road and highway projects will ensure safer, smoother connectivity between Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, while also unlocking new opportunities for trade, tourism, and investment.