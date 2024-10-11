30 students fall ill after suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Pune

Around thirty students from a school in Maharashtra's Pune were hospitalized on Thursday due to suspected food poisoning. The students were discharged after receiving primary treatment, officials said.

The incident occurred after the school served sandwiches for breakfast to around 350 students in classes 5 to 7.

"After eating the sandwiches, some students began vomiting and fell ill. All hospitalized students are in stable condition and are out of danger," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivaji Pawar told ANI.

"Most of the students were discharged by evening," he added.

Dr Dhananjay Patil from Chetna Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad said that around 30 students were admitted for treatment by 3 PM on Thursday.