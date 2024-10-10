Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NCBC suggests inclusion of many Maharashtra communities in central OBC list

NCBC suggests inclusion of many Maharashtra communities in central OBC list

NCBC proposed adding communities such as Lodh, Lodha, Lodhi; Badgujar; Suryavanshi Gujar; Leve Gujar, Reve Gujar, Reva Gujar; Dangari; Bhoyar, Pawar; and Kapewar, among others

reservations
The inclusion of these groups in the Central List of OBCs would entitle them to benefits, including reservations in educational institutions and government jobs | Image: Shutter Stock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has recommended the inclusion of several communities from Maharashtra into the Central List of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In an advisory to the government issued on Wednesday, the NCBC proposed adding communities such as Lodh, Lodha, Lodhi; Badgujar; Suryavanshi Gujar; Leve Gujar, Reve Gujar, Reva Gujar; Dangari; Bhoyar, Pawar; and Kapewar, among others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The decision followed hearings held by the NCBC's two-member bench, comprising chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and member Bhuvan Bhushan Kamal, a statement said.

These hearings took place in Mumbai on October 17, 2023, and July 26, 2024.

After thorough deliberations, the commission submitted its advice to the Union government on October 8, 2024, for the inclusion of these castes under the OBC category for Maharashtra, it said.

The inclusion of these groups in the Central List of OBCs would entitle them to benefits, including reservations in educational institutions and government jobs, aimed at ensuring better socioeconomic opportunities.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Today: Ratan Tata dies, TCS Q2, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts, Israel war

Congress condoles passing away of Ratan Tata, Rahul, Kharge express sadness

Attack on Iran would be 'lethal', 'surprising': Israeli defence minister

Should you sell Nifty Auto, IT on rise? Here' what analysts recommend

Biden condemns un-American lies on federal response as hurricane nears

Topics :National Commission for Backward ClassesNCBCReservation quotacaste in indiaMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story