NCBC suggests inclusion of many Maharashtra communities in central OBC list

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has recommended the inclusion of several communities from Maharashtra into the Central List of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In an advisory to the government issued on Wednesday, the NCBC proposed adding communities such as Lodh, Lodha, Lodhi; Badgujar; Suryavanshi Gujar; Leve Gujar, Reve Gujar, Reva Gujar; Dangari; Bhoyar, Pawar; and Kapewar, among others.

The decision followed hearings held by the NCBC's two-member bench, comprising chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and member Bhuvan Bhushan Kamal, a statement said.

These hearings took place in Mumbai on October 17, 2023, and July 26, 2024.