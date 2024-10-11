Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, more rainfall likely in country between Oct 12-16

Mumbai Rains
Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 7:05 AM IST
Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday evening, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the city.

Elphinstone Road and NM Joshi Marg in the Prabhadevi area were among the worst affected, with visuals showing commuters struggling to navigate through flooded streets.

Waterlogging was reported in Elphinstone Road and NM Joshi Marg in Prabha Devi area.Visuals showed people struggling to cross waterlogged roads in several areas of the city.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nationwide warning for heavy rainfall from October 12-16, predicting downpours across multiple states.

The IMD predicted that heavy rainfall could occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

For October 13, the IMD forecast very heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, along with heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The IMD further predicted very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on October 14, with heavy rainfall expected in South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Saurashtra and Kutch.

On October 15, heavy rainfall is likely over Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is expected in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala on October 16.


First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

