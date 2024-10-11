Heavy rains lash Mumbai, more rainfall likely in country between Oct 12-16

Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday evening, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the city.

Elphinstone Road and NM Joshi Marg in the Prabhadevi area were among the worst affected, with visuals showing commuters struggling to navigate through flooded streets.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a nationwide warning for heavy rainfall from October 12-16, predicting downpours across multiple states.

The IMD predicted that heavy rainfall could occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.