300 booked for raising 'objectionable' slogans during protest in Pune

Police have registered a case against nearly 300 people after alleged objectionable slogans were raised during a protest outside the Pune District Collectorate, an official said on Sunday.

A Sarvdharm Sambhav Mahamorcha' was organised on Friday to protest against the recent purported remarks by religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj against Islam. During the protest, the alleged slogans were raised, the official said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the police, the morcha was organised without permission and the slogans created communal tension and enmity between communities.

An offence has been registered at the Bundgarden police station against 200-300 people who had participated in the morcha, said a senior police official.