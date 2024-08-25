Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Actor Siddique resigns as general secy of AMMA over assault allegation

Actor Siddique resigns as general secy of AMMA over assault allegation

A female actor had on Saturday alleged Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion

Actor Siddique
Noted actor Siddique on Sunday resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. Image: malayalamcinema.com
Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Noted actor Siddique on Sunday resigned as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) following sexual assault allegations raised by a woman actor on August 24.

Speaking to media, the senior actor said he had sent his resignation letter to the President of the organisation, Mohanlal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Yes. I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," Siddique said.

A female actor had on Saturday alleged that Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion.

The allegations came in the wake of the churn in the Malayalam film industry following the release of Justice Hema Committee report, which pointed towards numerous incidents of sexual abuse in the field.

The report has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

More From This Section

LIVE: PM Modi to address nation with his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme at 11 am

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today to felicitate new 1.1 mn Lakhpati Didis

Kashmir Intelligence declares cash award for information on LeT commander

Stand firmly with flood-affected people: Tripura State Kisan Sabha

WB Artists' Forum protests RG Kar incident, demands strict punishment

Meanwhile, various members of A.M.M.A. welcomed the decision of the senior actor to step down from the top post of the outfit in the wake of the allegations.

Meanwhile, Jayan Cherthala, the vice president of the A.M.M.A., said it was not appropriate for Siddique to continue in the position even after such serious allegations cropped up against him.

Well-known actor Anoop Chandran said he sent an email to A.M.M.A. president Mohanlal in the morning detailing the necessity of seeking Siddique's resignation from the position.

"The continuation of a person, facing serious allegations, in the post is actually an insult to the entire organisation. So I said in the email that if Siddique was not ready to step down on his own, the executive committee should be prepared to oust him," Chandran told media.

Actress Mala Parvathy said Siddique's decision to resign was "morally and ethically correct".

"The actor's resignation is inevitable...it is an appropriate decision. If that victim woman showed the courage to come in front of the society and detailed the trauma she underwent publically, we should understand the intensity of pain and humiliation she had suffered," Parvathy said.



Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sexual offenders should be castrated: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar

2,144 pages chargesheet filed against Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calls for Shakti Bill implementation

SIT registers FIR against school authorities in Badlapur assault case

Kolkata doc rape-murder: FAIMA continues nationwide halt of OPD services

Topics :sexual assault against womenSexual assaultCinema

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story