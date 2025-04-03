3000 startups to participate in Startup Mahakumbh 2025: DPIIT joint secy

Ahead of the highly anticipated second edition of 'Startup Mahakumbh' set to take place at Bharat Mandapam from April 3, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh said that nearly 3000 startups will be participating this time in the event.

Sanjiv Singh said, "This year's Startup Mahakumbh is bigger and better than last year. Pavillions have been set up in area double than last year's. Nearly 3000 startups will be participating this time, as compared to 1500 last year. Masterclasses will be organised this year. Delegates from 64 countries are coming to take part in it."

He further said that a grant challenge has been announced by various corporate houses in which a grant of Rs 50 crores will be given to various start-ups and they would be mentored.

The second edition of 'Startup Mahakumbh' is set to take place at Bharat Mandapam from April 3-5.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will grace the inaugural ceremony of the event, which aims to contribute further to India's economic growth and showcase the country's unfolding story to the world.

MoS Commerce Jitin Prasada will deliver a special address during the inaugural event.

The event's unmatched scale and diversity of participants will provide an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders to come together, share ideas, and create lasting connections.

With a strong focus on fostering innovation and collaboration, Startup Mahakumbh will lay the foundation for the next wave of entrepreneurial success.

During this year's edition, Tribal entrepreneurs are also set to take the stage with participation from 45+ startups, including those incubated at IIM Calcutta, IIM Kashipur, and IIT Bhilai.

Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner at Rukam Capital and Startup Mahakumbh Organizing Committee Member, applauded the efforts from the government and said, "The support from the Government of has been instrumental towards propelling the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and we hope to play an integral role by organizing the 'World's Biggest Showcase of Innovation' - Startup Mahakumbh."

Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel and Startup Mahakumbh Organizing Committee Member, said, "The second edition of Startup Mahakumbh will prove to be a gamechanger as it returns with a bigger, bolder and better vision and agenda. These events underscore the importance of public and private partnerships in achieving a common agenda of propelling India to the top of the startup ecosystem globally."

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Info Edge and Startup Mahakumbh Organizing Committee Member, added, "The startup industry is Darwinian in nature and these forums help follow best global practices and drive innovation to build capital for businesses that can not only transform India but the world.