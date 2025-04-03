Home / India News / 'Even after 250 years Shivaji Maharaj still our ideal': Mohan Bhagwat

'Even after 250 years Shivaji Maharaj still our ideal': Mohan Bhagwat

On April 1, Mohan Bhagwat emphasised worshipping the symbolisms of Lord Shiva and said that the people should consider the presence of Lord Shiva in every living being

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan
Speaking at the 'Yugandhar' book launch event, the RSS Chief said that the work of the Sangh is not personal (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that Shivaji Maharaj is their ideal even after 250 years, adding that the work of the Sangh is not personal.

Speaking at the 'Yugandhar' book launch event, the RSS Chief said that the work of the Sangh is not personal.

"Dr. Hedgewar, Golwalkar Guruji and Balasaheb Deoras ji had said at different times that the work of the Sangh (RSS) is in principle, the work of the Sangh is not personal. We are always on the move; people keep coming and going, that is why Nirgun worship is difficult. If a tangible ideal is needed, then Hanumanji in ancient times and Shivaji Maharaj in modern times are our (Sangh's) ideals, even after 250 years, Shivaji Maharaj is still our ideal," Bhagwat said.

On April 1, Mohan Bhagwat emphasised worshipping the symbolisms of Lord Shiva and said that the people should consider the presence of Lord Shiva in every living being.

"It is said in our culture that we should see the divine in everyone... We should also worship the symbolisms of Lord Shiva because that gives us the practice of seeing Lord Shiva in everything. We should consider the presence of Lord Shiva in every living being... Worshipping a deity is a reminder of their qualities... We worship a deity to gain their qualities... Learning about their qualities teaches us how to follow their teachings," Bhagwat said.

He further elaborated on Lord Shiva's selflessness, saying, "Lord Shiva did not want anything for himself, but when the world faced crises, he stepped up. When nectar was being distributed, he sidelined himself, but he held the poison in his throat to save the world. Can we pursue that in our lives?"

Also Read

Ancient Indian knowledge system very useful for rebuilding world: Bhagwat

PM Modi pays tribute to RSS founders at Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur

RSS founders' memorial dedicated to values of nationalism, says PM Modi

PM Modi to visit RSS founder Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur on March 30

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates ABPS meet; to discuss Manipur situation

Earlier, on March 30, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that due to such a long journey, society has seen, tested and accepted the volunteers of the Sangh.

"With a long journey, society has seen, tested and accepted the volunteers of the Sangh. As a result, there was a favourable situation, and the obstacles were also removed, and the volunteers are moving ahead," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat said that in Sangh's philosophy, we spend 1 hour on self-development and 23 hours on the growth of society.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lok Sabha clears Waqf Bill after 12-hour debate; Opposition slams move

Highlights: Lok Sabha clears Waqf Amendment Bill after marathon debate

Premium

BJP allies back Waqf Bill; Shah, Rijiju say it won't be retrospective

Premium

Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb listed among Waqf properties, shows JPC list

Karnataka HC directs taxi firms to stop bike taxis within six weeks

Topics :Mohan BhagwatRSS chief Mohan BhagwatRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghRSS

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story