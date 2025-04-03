Delhi weather update: Clear skies, rising mercury, and 'poor' air quality

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Thursday morning. The coming days are expected to be increasingly hot, with temperatures likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius during the peak of summer. So far, the maximum temperature in the national capital has ranged between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius.
Weather updates for today
The weather in Delhi has become relatively warm. Today's IMD forecast has predicted clear sky conditions throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 14 degrees Celsius. No heat wave conditions are expected in the national capital.
No heat waves till April 7
While temperatures have risen in the national capital, no humid conditions or heat waves have been reported so far. It is important to note that the IMD defines a heat wave as a situation when the maximum temperature in the plains reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or is 5 degrees Celsius above the normal. A heat wave warning will be issued once the temperature touches 40 degrees Celsius and remains 5 degrees Celsius above the normal range.
Delhi’s AQI update
Delhi’s air quality dropped to the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 222 at 8 am on April 3, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 217 at 4 pm on April 2.
Delhi weather forecast for the week
Delhi residents can expect hot weather over the next three days. The maximum temperature is forecasted to reach 38 degrees Celsius on April 4, 5, and 6. On April 4, clear skies are expected. Along with the rising temperatures, strong surface winds are anticipated. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 16 degrees Celsius.